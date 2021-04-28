Earnings results for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $11.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-8.92.

Markel last issued its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by $0.75. The firm earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Markel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Markel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,145.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.66%. The high price target for MKL is $1,250.00 and the low price target for MKL is $1,050.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Markel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,145.00, Markel has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $1,188.56. Markel has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Markel does not currently pay a dividend. Markel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Markel insiders have sold 4,391.22% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $98,298.00 in company stock and sold $4,414,775.00 in company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Markel is held by insiders. 74.60% of the stock of Markel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Markel are expected to grow by 167.24% in the coming year, from $19.20 to $51.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Markel is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Markel is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Markel has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

