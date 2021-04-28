Earnings results for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Matson last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business earned $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Its revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Matson has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Matson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.87%. The high price target for MATX is $80.00 and the low price target for MATX is $45.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.67, Matson has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $67.67. Matson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Matson has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Matson is 48.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Matson will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Matson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Matson (NYSE:MATX)

In the past three months, Matson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $660,238.00 in company stock. Only 1.95% of the stock of Matson is held by insiders. 86.56% of the stock of Matson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Matson (NYSE:MATX



Earnings for Matson are expected to grow by 5.34% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Matson is 23.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Matson is 23.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.77. Matson has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

