Earnings results for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.26%. The high price target for MLCO is $30.00 and the low price target for MLCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.54, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $19.19. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

In the past three months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.69% of the stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO



Earnings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -9.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -9.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a PEG Ratio of 135.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

