Earnings results for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.4699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Meritage Homes last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Meritage Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.23%. The high price target for MTH is $135.00 and the low price target for MTH is $65.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Meritage Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.88, Meritage Homes has a forecasted upside of 7.2% from its current price of $95.01. Meritage Homes has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Meritage Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

In the past three months, Meritage Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,387,103.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by insiders. 97.09% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH



Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 22.79% in the coming year, from $10.40 to $12.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.54. Meritage Homes has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

