Meta Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Meta Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Meta Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.87%. The high price target for CASH is $55.00 and the low price target for CASH is $28.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Meta Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Meta Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $45.49. Meta Financial Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Meta Financial Group has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meta Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Meta Financial Group is 8.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meta Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.85% next year. This indicates that Meta Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Meta Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $225,557.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by insiders. 73.07% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Meta Financial Group are expected to grow by 31.21% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Meta Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

