Earnings results for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

MGM Resorts International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Its revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MGM Resorts International has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. MGM Resorts International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.01%. The high price target for MGM is $50.00 and the low price target for MGM is $18.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGM Resorts International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.80, MGM Resorts International has a forecasted downside of 27.0% from its current price of $42.20. MGM Resorts International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGM Resorts International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Resorts International is 1.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

In the past three months, MGM Resorts International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $86,095,143.00 in company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by insiders. 63.39% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM



Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.09) to ($1.69) per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.06. MGM Resorts International has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here