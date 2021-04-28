Earnings results for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities last posted its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.8. Mid-America Apartment Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $134.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.42%. The high price target for MAA is $148.00 and the low price target for MAA is $119.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-America Apartment Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 62.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.03% next year. This indicates that Mid-America Apartment Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

In the past three months, Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,142,710.00 in company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 91.38% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA



Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 2.96% in the coming year, from $6.42 to $6.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 55.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 55.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

