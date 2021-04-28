Earnings results for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Moelis & Company last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The company earned $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Its revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Moelis & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.38%. The high price target for MC is $68.00 and the low price target for MC is $19.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Moelis & Company has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.88, Moelis & Company has a forecasted downside of 21.4% from its current price of $57.08. Moelis & Company has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 3.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moelis & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moelis & Company is 112.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Moelis & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.02% in the coming year. This indicates that Moelis & Company may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

In the past three months, Moelis & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,471,601.00 in company stock. Only 17.99% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by insiders. 88.19% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC



Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to grow by 17.78% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 45.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 45.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Moelis & Company has a P/B Ratio of 8.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

