Earnings results for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.7800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.02.

Molina Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has generated $11.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Molina Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $239.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.55%. The high price target for MOH is $290.00 and the low price target for MOH is $191.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molina Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $239.43, Molina Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $250.83. Molina Healthcare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Molina Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

In the past three months, Molina Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,852.00 in company stock. Only 1.07% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by insiders. 94.89% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH



Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $13.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 18.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 18.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 8.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

