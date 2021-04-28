Earnings results for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.73.

Moody’s last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Moody’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moody’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $312.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.16%. The high price target for MCO is $368.00 and the low price target for MCO is $215.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moody’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $312.82, Moody’s has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $326.40. Moody’s has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moody’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moody’s is 29.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moody’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.15% next year. This indicates that Moody’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

In the past three months, Moody’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,771,584.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Moody’s is held by insiders. 89.31% of the stock of Moody’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO



Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 0.98% in the coming year, from $10.17 to $10.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 33.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 33.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Moody’s has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moody’s has a P/B Ratio of 74.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

