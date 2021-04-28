Earnings results for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.92.

Murphy USA last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.01. The company earned $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Murphy USA has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Murphy USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Murphy USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.50%. The high price target for MUSA is $157.00 and the low price target for MUSA is $127.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Murphy USA has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.00, Murphy USA has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $142.72. Murphy USA has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Murphy USA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Murphy USA is 19.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Murphy USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.62% next year. This indicates that Murphy USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

In the past three months, Murphy USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by insiders. 80.23% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA



Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -44.22% in the coming year, from $13.16 to $7.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.37. Murphy USA has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

