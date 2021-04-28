Earnings results for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

MVB Financial last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60. The company earned $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. MVB Financial has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. MVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MVB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.39%. The high price target for MVBF is $38.00 and the low price target for MVBF is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MVB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, MVB Financial has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $38.93. MVB Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MVB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MVB Financial is 18.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MVB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.40% next year. This indicates that MVB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

In the past three months, MVB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.07% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by insiders. 39.75% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF



Earnings for MVB Financial are expected to decrease by -53.11% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. MVB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here