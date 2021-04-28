Earnings results for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Navient last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Navient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.79%. The high price target for NAVI is $20.00 and the low price target for NAVI is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.40, Navient has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $15.28. Navient has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navient has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Navient is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Navient will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.62% next year. This indicates that Navient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

In the past three months, Navient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Navient is held by insiders. 90.54% of the stock of Navient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI



Earnings for Navient are expected to decrease by -16.62% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Navient is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Navient is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Navient has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

