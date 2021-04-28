Earnings results for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

NCR last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. NCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.99%. The high price target for NCR is $55.00 and the low price target for NCR is $27.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.13, NCR has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $41.96. NCR has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR does not currently pay a dividend. NCR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

In the past three months, NCR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $132,273.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of NCR is held by insiders. 88.30% of the stock of NCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NCR (NYSE:NCR



Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 43.86% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of NCR is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of NCR is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. NCR has a P/B Ratio of 4.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

