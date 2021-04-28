Earnings results for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. NexPoint Residential Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.34%. The high price target for NXRT is $53.00 and the low price target for NXRT is $44.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NexPoint Residential Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, NexPoint Residential Trust has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $50.70. NexPoint Residential Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 62.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NexPoint Residential Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.55% next year. This indicates that NexPoint Residential Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

In the past three months, NexPoint Residential Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.60% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by insiders. 79.93% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT



Earnings for NexPoint Residential Trust are expected to grow by 4.93% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here