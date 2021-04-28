Earnings results for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

Norfolk Southern last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Norfolk Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $243.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.68%. The high price target for NSC is $290.00 and the low price target for NSC is $165.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Norfolk Southern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $243.29, Norfolk Southern has a forecasted downside of 13.7% from its current price of $281.85. Norfolk Southern has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norfolk Southern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Norfolk Southern is 38.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Norfolk Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.97% next year. This indicates that Norfolk Southern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

In the past three months, Norfolk Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,030,541.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by insiders. 67.25% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC



Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 20.99% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $11.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 36.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 36.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.10. Norfolk Southern has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Norfolk Southern has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here