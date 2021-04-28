Earnings results for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

NOV last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. NOV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NOV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.43%. The high price target for NOV is $18.00 and the low price target for NOV is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NOV has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.81, NOV has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $13.48. NOV has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV does not currently pay a dividend. NOV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NOV (NYSE:NOV)

In the past three months, NOV insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $148,100.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of NOV is held by insiders. 94.50% of the stock of NOV is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NOV (NYSE:NOV



Earnings for NOV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of NOV is -2.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NOV is -2.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NOV has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

