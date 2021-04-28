Earnings results for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Olin last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.17%. The high price target for OLN is $56.00 and the low price target for OLN is $11.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Olin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.43, Olin has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $41.58. Olin has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Olin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Olin is 133.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Olin will have a dividend payout ratio of 117.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Olin may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

In the past three months, Olin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Olin is held by insiders. 84.70% of the stock of Olin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Olin (NYSE:OLN



Earnings for Olin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.47) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Olin is -6.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olin is -6.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olin has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Olin has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

