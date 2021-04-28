Earnings results for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Opera last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm earned $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Opera has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Opera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.63%. The high price target for OPRA is $16.00 and the low price target for OPRA is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera does not currently pay a dividend. Opera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

In the past three months, Opera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.06% of the stock of Opera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA



The P/E ratio of Opera is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Opera is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. Opera has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

