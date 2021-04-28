Earnings results for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.9699999999999998.

O’Reilly Automotive last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $17.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. O’Reilly Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $524.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.53%. The high price target for ORLY is $600.00 and the low price target for ORLY is $390.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

O’Reilly Automotive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $524.53, O’Reilly Automotive has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $532.65. O’Reilly Automotive has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. O’Reilly Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

In the past three months, O’Reilly Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,958,427.00 in company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by insiders. 82.00% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY



Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to decrease by -0.56% in the coming year, from $23.13 to $23.00 per share. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. O’Reilly Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 101.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here