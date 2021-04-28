Earnings results for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Oshkosh last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Its revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Oshkosh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oshkosh in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.75%. The high price target for OSK is $146.00 and the low price target for OSK is $82.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oshkosh has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.00, Oshkosh has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $123.39. Oshkosh has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oshkosh has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oshkosh is 26.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oshkosh will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.86% next year. This indicates that Oshkosh will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

In the past three months, Oshkosh insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,148,649.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by insiders. 91.91% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK



Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 36.72% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $7.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 72.20. Oshkosh has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Oshkosh has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here