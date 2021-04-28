Earnings results for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Owens Corning last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year. Owens Corning has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens Corning in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.79%. The high price target for OC is $101.00 and the low price target for OC is $48.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Owens Corning has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.05, Owens Corning has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $97.16. Owens Corning has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Owens Corning has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens Corning has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens Corning is 22.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.54% next year. This indicates that Owens Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Owens Corning insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,028,840.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by insiders. 91.23% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 24.12% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $5.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is -19.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is -19.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Owens Corning has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Owens Corning has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

