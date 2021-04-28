Earnings results for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.1. Pacific Premier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.09%. The high price target for PPBI is $40.00 and the low price target for PPBI is $29.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 21.1% from its current price of $43.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 46.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pacific Premier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.30% next year. This indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

In the past three months, Pacific Premier Bancorp insiders have sold 9,682.32% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $19,220.00 in company stock and sold $1,880,162.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by insiders. 85.17% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI



Earnings for Pacific Premier Bancorp are expected to grow by 274.14% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 104.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 104.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

