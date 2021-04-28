Earnings results for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Pegasystems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pegasystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.28%. The high price target for PEGA is $182.00 and the low price target for PEGA is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pegasystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.77, Pegasystems has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $129.30. Pegasystems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems has a dividend yield of 0.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pegasystems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

In the past three months, Pegasystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $942,123.00 in company stock. 51.89% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.90% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA



Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -159.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -159.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pegasystems has a P/B Ratio of 19.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

