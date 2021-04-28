Earnings results for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Penske Automotive Group has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Penske Automotive Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penske Automotive Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.27%. The high price target for PAG is $84.00 and the low price target for PAG is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penske Automotive Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.75, Penske Automotive Group has a forecasted downside of 22.3% from its current price of $88.45. Penske Automotive Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Penske Automotive Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 32.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Penske Automotive Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.56% next year. This indicates that Penske Automotive Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

In the past three months, Penske Automotive Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.10% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.14% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG



Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.25. Penske Automotive Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Penske Automotive Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

