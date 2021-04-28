Earnings results for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

PJT Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. PJT Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PJT Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.31%. The high price target for PJT is $91.00 and the low price target for PJT is $62.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PJT Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.20, PJT Partners has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $73.76. PJT Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PJT Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PJT Partners is 8.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PJT Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.66% next year. This indicates that PJT Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

In the past three months, PJT Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by insiders. 68.05% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT



Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 2.14% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $4.29 per share. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 21.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 21.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. PJT Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here