Earnings results for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9100000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Popular last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Popular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Popular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.48%. The high price target for BPOP is $83.00 and the low price target for BPOP is $54.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Popular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.83, Popular has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $75.20. Popular has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Popular has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Popular is 23.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Popular will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.27% next year. This indicates that Popular will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

In the past three months, Popular insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,006,046.00 in company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Popular is held by insiders. 81.63% of the stock of Popular is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP



Earnings for Popular are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $6.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Popular is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Popular is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Popular has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

