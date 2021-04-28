Earnings results for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Provident Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm earned $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Provident Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.89%. The high price target for PROV is $17.00 and the low price target for PROV is $14.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Provident Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Provident Financial has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $16.47. Provident Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Provident Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial is 55.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Provident Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.22% next year. This indicates that Provident Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

In the past three months, Provident Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,271,391.00 in company stock. Only 14.67% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by insiders. 57.84% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV



Earnings for Provident Financial are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 18.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 18.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Provident Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here