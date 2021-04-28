Earnings results for PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

PS Business Parks last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. PS Business Parks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PS Business Parks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.28%. The high price target for PSB is $150.00 and the low price target for PSB is $112.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PS Business Parks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.67, PS Business Parks has a forecasted downside of 18.3% from its current price of $163.56. PS Business Parks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PS Business Parks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PS Business Parks is 61.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PS Business Parks will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.59% next year. This indicates that PS Business Parks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

In the past three months, PS Business Parks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $865,370.00 in company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by insiders. 69.90% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB



Earnings for PS Business Parks are expected to grow by 2.60% in the coming year, from $6.54 to $6.71 per share. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 35.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 35.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. PS Business Parks has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

