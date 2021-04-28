Earnings results for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

PTC last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.8. PTC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.40%. The high price target for PTC is $165.00 and the low price target for PTC is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.60, PTC has a forecasted downside of 18.4% from its current price of $147.79. PTC has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC does not currently pay a dividend. PTC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

In the past three months, PTC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,644,913.00 in company stock. Only 10.02% of the stock of PTC is held by insiders. 83.96% of the stock of PTC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC



Earnings for PTC are expected to grow by 47.44% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of PTC is 130.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of PTC is 130.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. PTC has a PEG Ratio of 5.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PTC has a P/B Ratio of 11.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

