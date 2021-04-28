Earnings results for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

Public Storage last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. Public Storage has generated $10.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Public Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Public Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $229.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.52%. The high price target for PSA is $269.00 and the low price target for PSA is $195.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Public Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $229.63, Public Storage has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $275.06. Public Storage has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Public Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Storage is 74.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Public Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.53% next year. This indicates that Public Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Public Storage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.78% of the stock of Public Storage is held by insiders. 79.99% of the stock of Public Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 4.02% in the coming year, from $10.46 to $10.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 42.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 42.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Public Storage has a PEG Ratio of 7.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Storage has a P/B Ratio of 9.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

