Earnings results for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

QTS Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.88. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. QTS Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.91%. The high price target for QTS is $80.00 and the low price target for QTS is $67.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QTS Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.19, QTS Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $65.99. QTS Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QTS Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of QTS Realty Trust is 76.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, QTS Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.58% in the coming year. This indicates that QTS Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

In the past three months, QTS Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,244,145.00 in company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of QTS Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS



Earnings for QTS Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -178.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QTS Realty Trust is -178.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QTS Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here