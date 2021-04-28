Earnings results for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for R. R. Donnelley & Sons.

Dividend Strength: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons does not currently pay a dividend. R. R. Donnelley & Sons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

In the past three months, R. R. Donnelley & Sons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is held by insiders. 69.89% of the stock of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD



The P/E ratio of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

