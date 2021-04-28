Earnings results for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Randolph Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Randolph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.08%. The high price target for RNDB is $12.00 and the low price target for RNDB is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Randolph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Randolph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 44.1% from its current price of $21.46. Randolph Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Randolph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

In the past three months, Randolph Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,745.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.29% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by insiders. 35.01% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB



The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 7.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 7.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Randolph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here