Earnings results for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Raymond James last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Raymond James has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raymond James in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.53%. The high price target for RJF is $148.00 and the low price target for RJF is $102.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Raymond James also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Raymond James has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.80, Raymond James has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $130.63. Raymond James has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raymond James has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raymond James is 25.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raymond James will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.85% next year. This indicates that Raymond James will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

In the past three months, Raymond James insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,230,733.00 in company stock. Only 10.82% of the stock of Raymond James is held by insiders. 75.11% of the stock of Raymond James is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF



Earnings for Raymond James are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $6.98 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 22.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 22.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Raymond James has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here