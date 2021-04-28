Earnings results for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

RenaissanceRe last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe has generated $9.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. RenaissanceRe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.01%. The high price target for RNR is $220.00 and the low price target for RNR is $162.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RenaissanceRe has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.60, RenaissanceRe has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $172.59. RenaissanceRe has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RenaissanceRe has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RenaissanceRe is 15.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RenaissanceRe will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.03% next year. This indicates that RenaissanceRe will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

In the past three months, RenaissanceRe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of RenaissanceRe is held by insiders. 93.16% of the stock of RenaissanceRe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR



Earnings for RenaissanceRe are expected to grow by 300.84% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $14.35 per share. The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. RenaissanceRe has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. RenaissanceRe has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

