Renasant Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Renasant last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm earned $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Renasant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Renasant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.86%. The high price target for RNST is $40.00 and the low price target for RNST is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Renasant has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.25, Renasant has a forecasted downside of 27.9% from its current price of $41.93. Renasant has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Renasant pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Renasant has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Renasant is 30.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Renasant will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.71% next year. This indicates that Renasant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Renasant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,140,990.00 in company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of Renasant is held by insiders. 71.23% of the stock of Renasant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Renasant are expected to grow by 15.93% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Renasant has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

