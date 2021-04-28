Earnings results for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Retail Opportunity Investments last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.0. Retail Opportunity Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.06%. The high price target for ROIC is $18.00 and the low price target for ROIC is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Retail Opportunity Investments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Retail Opportunity Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Retail Opportunity Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.14% next year. This indicates that Retail Opportunity Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

In the past three months, Retail Opportunity Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by insiders. 91.04% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC



Earnings for Retail Opportunity Investments are expected to decrease by -0.97% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 61.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 61.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

