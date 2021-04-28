Earnings results for Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Rexnord last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm earned $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Rexnord has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexnord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.16%. The high price target for RXN is $54.00 and the low price target for RXN is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexnord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.80, Rexnord has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $50.42. Rexnord has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexnord has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rexnord is 17.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexnord will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.27% next year. This indicates that Rexnord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

In the past three months, Rexnord insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Rexnord is held by insiders. 99.23% of the stock of Rexnord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN



Earnings for Rexnord are expected to grow by 11.93% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 39.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 39.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.96. Rexnord has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexnord has a P/B Ratio of 4.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here