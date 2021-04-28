Earnings results for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43.

Rockwell Automation last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Rockwell Automation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $250.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for ROK is $300.00 and the low price target for ROK is $188.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rockwell Automation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $250.31, Rockwell Automation has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $268.62. Rockwell Automation has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rockwell Automation has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rockwell Automation is 55.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rockwell Automation will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.48% next year. This indicates that Rockwell Automation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

In the past three months, Rockwell Automation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,342,726.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by insiders. 76.21% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK



Earnings for Rockwell Automation are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $8.65 to $9.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 30.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.52. Rockwell Automation has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rockwell Automation has a P/B Ratio of 23.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

