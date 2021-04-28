Earnings results for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Rocky Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The business earned $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rocky Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.99%. The high price target for RCKY is $66.00 and the low price target for RCKY is $66.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rocky Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Rocky Brands has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $58.41. Rocky Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rocky Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rocky Brands is 24.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rocky Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.54% next year. This indicates that Rocky Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

In the past three months, Rocky Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by insiders. 67.80% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY



Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 1.17% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 26.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 26.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.29. Rocky Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

