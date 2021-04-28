Earnings results for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.38.

Ryder System last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year. Ryder System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryder System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.87%. The high price target for R is $93.00 and the low price target for R is $47.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ryder System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ryder System has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ryder System is 45.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ryder System will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.18% next year. This indicates that Ryder System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

In the past three months, Ryder System insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Ryder System is held by insiders. 86.28% of the stock of Ryder System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryder System (NYSE:R



Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is -19.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryder System has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

