Earnings results for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Saia has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Saia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $213.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.27%. The high price target for SAIA is $295.00 and the low price target for SAIA is $125.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia does not currently pay a dividend. Saia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

In the past three months, Saia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,260,028.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Saia is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA



Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 26.51% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 53.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Saia is 53.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.10. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 7.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

