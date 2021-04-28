Earnings results for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Sanofi last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business earned $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sanofi has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Sanofi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanofi in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanofi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sanofi is 35.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sanofi will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.28% next year. This indicates that Sanofi will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

In the past three months, Sanofi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sanofi is held by insiders. Only 6.93% of the stock of Sanofi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY



Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 7.16% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.21. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.66. Sanofi has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sanofi has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

