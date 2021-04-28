Earnings results for Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Santander Consumer USA last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Santander Consumer USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Santander Consumer USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.97%. The high price target for SC is $36.00 and the low price target for SC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Santander Consumer USA has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Santander Consumer USA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Santander Consumer USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.26% next year. This indicates that Santander Consumer USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

In the past three months, Santander Consumer USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $393,994.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Santander Consumer USA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC



Earnings for Santander Consumer USA are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Santander Consumer USA has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

