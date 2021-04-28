Earnings results for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Sequans Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business earned $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Sequans Communications has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Sequans Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.61%. The high price target for SQNS is $13.00 and the low price target for SQNS is $6.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sequans Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Sequans Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sequans Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by insiders. 51.56% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -3.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -3.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

