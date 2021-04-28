Earnings results for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Shutterstock last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. Shutterstock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shutterstock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.08%. The high price target for SSTK is $95.00 and the low price target for SSTK is $63.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shutterstock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.60, Shutterstock has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $97.20. Shutterstock has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shutterstock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shutterstock is 113.51%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Shutterstock will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.98% next year. This indicates that Shutterstock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

In the past three months, Shutterstock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,174,871.00 in company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Shutterstock is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.10% of the stock of Shutterstock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK



Earnings for Shutterstock are expected to grow by 15.82% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Shutterstock is 69.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Shutterstock is 69.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Shutterstock has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shutterstock has a P/B Ratio of 10.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

