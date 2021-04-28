Earnings results for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Silgan last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Silgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.89%. The high price target for SLGN is $50.00 and the low price target for SLGN is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silgan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silgan is 25.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.30% next year. This indicates that Silgan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

In the past three months, Silgan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $920,008.00 in company stock. Only 30.32% of the stock of Silgan is held by insiders. 66.72% of the stock of Silgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN



Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 2.68% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 16.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 16.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.52. Silgan has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silgan has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

