Earnings results for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Its revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.1. Silicon Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.03%. The high price target for SLAB is $195.00 and the low price target for SLAB is $115.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silicon Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.20, Silicon Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $150.63. Silicon Laboratories has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Silicon Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

In the past three months, Silicon Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $497,091.00 in company stock. Only 2.33% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by insiders. 92.96% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB



Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to grow by 22.62% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 502.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 502.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Silicon Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 4.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

