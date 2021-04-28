Earnings results for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

South State last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm earned $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State has generated $5.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.5. South State has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South State in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.15%. The high price target for SSB is $97.00 and the low price target for SSB is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

South State has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.60, South State has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $83.96. South State has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South State has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of South State is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South State will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.06% next year. This indicates that South State will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

In the past three months, South State insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,531,377.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of South State is held by insiders. 76.01% of the stock of South State is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South State (NASDAQ:SSB



Earnings for South State are expected to grow by 16.70% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of South State is 54.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of South State is 54.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. South State has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

